Funeral for Latasha Nicole Blunt, 31, Comanche, will be at 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 at Deliverance Apostolic Church, 401 Patterson Ave., Comanche.
Latasha Nicole Blunt was the 4th child born to Dianne Myers, Robert Myers, and Charles Blunt on January 20, 1989 in Fort. Sill.
Latasha attended the Lawton Public Schools. She furthered her education at Career Tech, Oklahoma Department of Career and Technology Education Phlebotomy, 2 years at Liberty University, and ongoing Cameron University in Lawton. Job history included Country Club Rehabilitation Nursing Home.
In addition, Latasha was Certified Licensed Prophetess. She Evangelized and Prophesied at all times, in and out of Season. Latosha was a source of strength/courage/wisdom to whomever she met.
Latasha’s was presently engaged to Darrial Love.
Latasha is survived by two daughters: Andreiyah Johnson and Xyla Johnson; a brother, Marvin (Donna) Frankin of Lakewood, Colorado; a sister, Eldora Davis (Finance’ Antonio Brown) of Lawton; Parents, Robert and Dianne Myers of Duncan; Father, Charles Blunt of Lawton. A host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Mask are required, as well as CDC Social distancing.
Services are under the direction of Brown-Thomas Funeral Home.