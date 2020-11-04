Graveside funeral service for Larry Wilson will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020 in Flower Mound Cemetery.
Arrangements are under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 5-7 pm Wednesday at the funeral home.
Larry Wilson, age 73, departed this life at 3:38 p.m. on Monday, November 2, 2020 at his residence following a valiant battle with cancer. He was born in Crockett, Texas on December 20, 1946 to LeeRoy and Zelma Wilson. He was a graduate of Lawton High School and later attended college at Southwestern Oklahoma State University.
Larry met Teresa Whitehouse, the love of his life, and they were together as a couple for 16 years prior to their marriage on November 21, 2015. Teresa remained by his side until the very end.
Larry was an entrepreneur and had numerous successful businesses throughout his lifetime. He was most known for being a realtor, developer and builder. He also farmed, raised cattle and raised buffalo. He was not afraid of hard work.
Larry worked very hard so he could play hard. His interests varied over the years, from racing mini sprints to riding motorcycles, he loved adventure. Larry was passionate about re-building classic cars in his spare time. He also enjoyed gardening and watching NASCAR.
He is survived by his wife, Teresa Wilson; his sister, Barbara Harrell; his children, Shane Wilson, Nicole Wilson and Lori Cooper; six grandchildren; his sisters-in-law, Shirley Satterfield and husband Kevin and Karen Brierton; and nieces and nephew, Tatum Brierton, Andrew Brierton and Kirsten McGrath.
His parents preceded him in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Leah M. Fitch Cancer Center, 104 NW 34th Street, Lawton, Oklahoma 73505.
The family wishes to thank all of the friends and extended family who rallied and prayed for Larry during his arduous journey with cancer.
