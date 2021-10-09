Funeral service for Larry Wayne Cain III will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor K.D. Perry of Grandfield United Methodist Church, Grandfield, Oklahoma officiating.
Burial will follow in the IOOF Cemetery south of Indiahoma, Oklahoma.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
The family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Today we report the unexpected and premature passing of Larry Cain III on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021 in Lawton. He was born in Lawton, on July 16, 1976 to Patricia (Lambert) Cain and Larry Cain, Jr. He graduated from Indiahoma High School in 1994 and Cameron University in 2000.He was a fun-loving guy who loved his family and friends. He also loved baseball and liked to go watch the Texas Rangers at the ballpark in Arlington. He loved his Oklahoma Sooners, as anyone who knows him would surely be aware of. He was a huge fan and followed them through thick and thin. He did not believe in being a fair-weather fan — that was not in his vocabulary. He had a very funny sense of humor, and his unique jokes and silly sayings could bring a smile to anyone.
Sometimes things were hard for him, but he had a good life, even though it was tragically shortened. He was beloved by his mom and his sister, as well as other family members and his large group of friends and co-workers. He had a positive influence on those around him with his generosity and kindness.
Larry is survived by his mother, Patricia Cain; and his sister, Amy Cain; as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Larry Cain Jr., as well as his grandparents: Larry Cain Sr., Joan Cain, Patsy Ruth Lambert, and Vernie Lambert.”