Funeral service for Larry R. Odom will be 10 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Zachary Pruett, Pastor of Faith Journey Church, Lawton officiating.
Burial with fire department honors will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Larry Ray Odom ,76, of Lawton passed away Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 at his home in Lawton.
Larry was born Nov. 23, 1945 to Ray and Mary Lew (Mahanay) Odom in Cleburne, Texas. Larry graduated from Lawton High School, then continued to Cameron University and finally graduating from Oklahoma State University. He spent six years in the United States Marine Corps Reserves. After receiving an honorable discharge, he joined the Lawton Fire Department and served his community for 31 years. He received several honors and awards during his career, including the Service Above and Beyond the Line of Duty for Life Saving. He loved educating the community about fire safety especially the safety of children, he spoke at many schools and social events.
Following retirement, Larry loved spending his time with his family going for drives with his wife in the Miata out in the mountains while listening to his country music, eating lunch with his lunch bunch on Wednesdays, watching football and old westerns, sailing, swimming with his grandkids and telling them stories of his past adventures.
Larry is survived by his wife of 50 years, Donna Odom of the home; two daughters and their husbands: Mandy and Brian Ferguson of Lawton, and Natalie and Troy Gonzales of Yukon; two sons: Michael Odom, Lawton, and Mark Youmans and wife Connie James of Dandridge, Tennessee; nine grandchildren: Aiden Gonzales, Tory Gonzales, Noah Gonzales, Riley Gonzales, Allia Ferguson, Anglina Ferguson, Keith Ferguson, Hunter Ferguson and Logan Youmans; two sisters: Linda Posey and Bonnie Hacker; brother-in-law, Tony DeCicco and wife Dana DeCicco, nieces and nephews: Christy Clark, Ryan Rulison, Anne Wigett and John DeCicco.
Larry is preceded by death by his parents and daughter, Becky Odom.