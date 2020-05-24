Larry Michael Powell went to his heavenly home Sunday, May 17th in Lawton, Ok.
Michael was born on December 3rd, 1962, in Midland, Texas to Larry and Judy Powell. A few years later, Michael’s brother, Stephen was born. Shortly after, Michael and Stephen’s father passed away in a tragic oil field accident. Four years later, his mother, Judy met the love of her life, James Mahaffey and moved to Apache, Oklahoma where Michael was raised and graduated from Apache High School. Michael went to college at UCO and spent his career working in finance and as a paralegal.
Michael enjoyed unique collectibles and spending time with friends. Michael lived in Buffalo, New York, Oklahoma City and Tulsa and enjoyed all that the city life had to offer but came back home to spend his final years near family.
Michael is preceded in death by: Father Larry Powell; Grandparents: Ruby and T.A. Elliot, Mr. and Mrs. A.E. Powell and M.J. and Marie Mahaffey and Aunts: Sandra, Audrey and Diane Elliot.
He is survived by: Mother Judy Mahaffey; Stepfather James Mahaffey; Brother Stephan Powell; Stepsisters: Tammy Lawson, Tonya Edwards and Tina Mahaffey; Aunts and Uncles: Jane and Edwin Ellison, Nancy and Bill Reeves, Linda and Mike Bustilloz, Bobby Elliot and Charles and Cheryl Mahaffey; many nieces, great nieces, great nephews, cousins and countless friends.