Larry Leroy McKee, 63, passed away in the early morning on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Oklahoma City, with loved ones by his side. Larry fought hard against life’s struggles, as he did with his illness and multiple hospitalizations throughout 2021.
Larry was born on June 6, 1958, in Chickasha, to Homer Lee and Yvonne (Terry) McKee. He grew up in Anadarko, played all sports and excelled in baseball and golf. Larry graduated from Anadarko High School in 1976. After graduation, he attended the University of Oklahoma. Taking a break from college, Larry relocated for a couple of years to Phoenix, Arizona where he worked in the oil fields with his best friend, Roy Nation. He returned to the University of Oklahoma in the early 80’s to continue his education. It was there that he met and married Melinda (Rhoades) Yoder. Larry transferred to the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma in Chickasha, where his daughter Ashley Bo (McKee) Dillard was born in 1985. He received his degree in Physical Education in 1986 and moved to Yukon. He was a substitute teacher for the Oklahoma City area, even working at his daughter’s elementary school for a while. Larry then worked for car dealerships in Yukon and Oklahoma City as a successful Car Salesman. He also made a “profession” (career) playing in any and all golf tournaments. Around 1988, while playing in a golf tournament, Larry met Stacy Vinson of Oklahoma City. They married in 1991. In the late 1990’s, he returned to Anadarko where he lived and cared for his parents until their deaths in the early 2000’s. In 2003, he moved to Chelan, WA to be close to his Terry family until 2012. His family and Chelan, WA were a source of much happiness throughout his life. While in Chelan, he worked various jobs including the apple orchards, which he loved. In 2012, Larry missed Oklahoma and moved back to Oklahoma City to be closer to his daughter and friends. He lived in Oklahoma City until his death. He always lived life to the fullest and had many hobbies — a true passion for golfing (anywhere), playing the ponies at Remington Park, watching football, fishing on the Washita River and hunting — especially quail, deer, and pheasant. Larry made a friend wherever he ventured and had a knack for telling jokes even throughout his hospital stays. He had a huge appreciation for the beauty of nature, loved full moons, flowers and the mountains. He awed at bright sunsets.
He is survived by his beloved daughter, Ashley Bo, her husband, Ryan Dillard of Carrollton, TX; his partner and soul mate, Stacy Vinson, whom he shared a home with for the final years of his life; his niece, Kerry Beth Farson and her three children; his best friend’s son, Cole Nation and family, cousins including Jack Holmes, Greg Winningham, Ricky McKee, Teri Jean Cunningham and the many other cousins and lifelong friends.
He made a point to remember birthdays and other special days of all his loved ones and reached out to them throughout his lifetime. His positive and friendly disposition was contagious and will be missed immensely.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Homer Lee and Yvonne McKee; his brothers: Terry Farson and Homer Lee McKee Jr.; sister, Ruby Gossett; nephew, Terry Reed Farson and his best friend, Roy Nation.
Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Jan. 3, 2021, at Smith Funeral Home, Anadarko.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Memory Lane Cemetery, Anadarko, with Pastor, Mary Irby of Mt. Scott Kiowa Methodist Church, officiating. Services are under the direction of Smith Funeral Home, Anadarko.
The family asks that anyone who has had exposure to COVID remain at home, and masks at both the visitation and graveside are mandatory. Masks will be provided.
Those needing to sit during the graveside service are encouraged to bring their own chairs, although some will be provided
Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.smithfuneralservices.com