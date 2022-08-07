Larry Lamar Waller, 81, passed away peacefully in his sleep while at his cabin in Lake City, CO, Friday night, July 22, 2022. He was born in Lawton, Feb. 28, 1941 to Frances and Sidney Waller.

As a senior in high school he was elected to the Oklahoma All-State Football Team as a tight end. He was offered a football scholarship to SMU in Dallas, TX, but he chose Westminster College in Fulton, MO. He graduated with a BS in philosophy thinking he would someday get a law degree, which he did in 1977 from OCU in Oklahoma City.