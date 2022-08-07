Larry Lamar Waller, 81, passed away peacefully in his sleep while at his cabin in Lake City, CO, Friday night, July 22, 2022. He was born in Lawton, Feb. 28, 1941 to Frances and Sidney Waller.
As a senior in high school he was elected to the Oklahoma All-State Football Team as a tight end. He was offered a football scholarship to SMU in Dallas, TX, but he chose Westminster College in Fulton, MO. He graduated with a BS in philosophy thinking he would someday get a law degree, which he did in 1977 from OCU in Oklahoma City.
He married Donna Bridges in her family’s backyard Aug. 12, 1966. They had four children and five grandchildren: Logan, Hallie, Vera, and Lavonne who worked several summers in Lake City. He brought the three older children to Lake City on a vacation in 1995 when he decided to purchase a site for a future home. Finally, in 2003 he built the house himself and has added to it throughout the years. They named it Honeymoon Hill because they had honeymooned in Lake City in the Waller’s house on Silver Street; the pink house across from the school.
He had several businesses after graduating college and fulfilling a stint in the Army. His first business was to own and manage two hamburger drive-ins in Altus. A profession that he knew from working in his parents’ drive-ins in Lawton. On Tuesdays, he would sell 10 hamburgers for one dollar. Later he would put a real estate flyer in each order.
He and his dad, Sidney, became partners in several real estate endeavors after he went into the real estate business. Three of their investments in Lake City were the Oleo Ranch, the Bean building (Lake City Café) and the building where the Cannibal Grill/Packers is today. Real estate and investments were his passion and he eventually became a builder of homes and commercial buildings.
After being a real estate broker and building houses in Altus, he bought an airplane so he could commute to law school in Oklahoma City. He had earned his pilot’s license while attending Westminster. It was one of his favorite things to do, and he talked about flying often.
After graduation from law school, he bought an abstract company in Ardmore, from Bill Wineblood, another Lake City admirer who Sidney had the pleasure of meeting and telling Larry about Bill’s business being for sale. Larry had it several years until he sold it.
While living in Ardmore, he built a large Colorado log home on 40 acres where he and Donna raised not only chickens, ducks, geese, and donkeys, but had their four children who enjoyed the spring fed creek and made many unforgettable memories. Donna calls him her “fulfiller of dreams” because whatever she could think up, he could envision and build it.
In his retirement years, he worked as an accountant for his son Logan in his real estate business in Dallas. He continued to be interested in politics, current events, fishing and keeping in contact with his children, especially his brothers.
Probably his greatest quality, according to Donna, was his generosity. He loved God, his country, his children, and every day he professed his love for his family. His children loved to listen to his stories about his adventures traveling through the Caribbean, working on the wheat harvests, and growing up in Lawton. He was always supportive of their endeavors and taught them that anything is possible.
He is survived by his wife, Donna; his four children; Michael Suarez his son-in-law; his two brothers: Kent and wife Jane, Kim and wife Teresa, who at one time also had cabins in Lake City, and his brother-in-law, Dr. George Bridges and his wife Linda.
His grandchildren are Jackson Watts, Brooks and Liam Avila, sons of Hallie Waller, and Rhine and Coco Suarez daughters of Vera and Michael Suarez.
He was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Tiena Harrell.
The family will gather at the cabin the middle of September to scatter his ashes in the front yard because he always loved the green grass while looking at the San Juan mountains. He used to respond to the question “What are you doing, Dad?” with the comeback,” I’ve been watching the trees grow.”