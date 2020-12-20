Funeral service for Larry Klein will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 at Letitia Baptist Church, east of Lawton, with Rev. Doug Passmore, Pastor of First Baptist East, Lawton, Oklahoma and Rev. Michael Williamson, Pastor of Northside Baptist Church, Lawton, officiating.
Burial will follow in Letitia Cemetery, east of Lawton, under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Facebook page.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, masks are required to attend.
The family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 at the funeral home.
Larry Klein, 69, Lawton, passed away, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020 at his home in Lawton.
Larry was born on Dec. 30, 1950 in Lawton, to Ralph and Beth Klein. His Dad’s job relocated them to Collinsville, Illinois in 1965 where he attended school and graduated in 1969. He married his high school sweetheart, Donna, in 1971, and moved back to Lawton, in 1975 where an uncle helped him get a job with Meads Fine Bread. In April of 1976 he was hired to serve on the Lawton Fire Department, faithfully doing so until he retired as Deputy Chief in 2005. He earned an Associate’s degree in fire protection and technology during his years with the fire department. Larry had a few side jobs: He was a truck driver for Consolidated and Roadway, sheet rocked homes, and helped family around their farm. Through the years, Larry was very active with his church families, serving as a deacon at both First Baptist East and Northside Baptist. During retirement, Larry became treasurer and a referee for the Lawton Soccer Club. He also started a small scrap metal business which he found very rewarding, continuing to work on it in small ways until a few weeks before he died.
As a youngster, Larry was active in baseball, football, basketball, and soaked up any time he could spend at his grandparent’s farm in Oklahoma. His love for the outdoors was evident as he enjoyed fishing, golfing, and hunting. He loved and valued his wife and children by supporting and providing for them in innumerable ways. Larry considered it an honor to serve the Lawton community through his years with the fire department. The relationships built with fellow firefighters were meaningful and laced with many fun memories! Flannel shirts, crossword puzzles, cinnamon fire jolly ranchers, pocket t-shirts and snowball cookies were among his favorite things. He had a heart for service and gave routinely of his time and resources. He did not prefer the spotlight, but was a quiet presence in the background. Attending a family reunion was always a priority to him, which helped deepen ties with extended relatives in special ways. Knowing Jesus as his Savior brought peace about eternity and growth in him as a person. Larry will be missed by his family and friends, but they are also thankful that he is now free of pain, is with his Savior and with loved ones that have gone before him.
He is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law: Shellie and Richard Baxter of Haddam, Kansas and Jaime and William Hill of Hellertown, Pennsylvania, sons and daughters-in-law: Travis and Cristin Klein of Del City, and Zane and Matilda Klein of Indiahoma; a sister and her husband, Janet and Michael White of O’Fallon, Illinois; a brother Rex Klein of Christopher, Illinois; five grandchildren and many dearly loved aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
