Funeral service for Sgt. First Class (Retired) Larry King will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, July 26, 2021, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church with Pastor Ahren Reiter officiating.
Burial with full military honors and Masonic Rites will follow in Post Cemetery, Fort Sill.
Arrangements are under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 4-6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Sgt. First Class (Retired) Larry King, 88, Lawton, passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Oklahoma City. Larry was born Oct. 4, 1932, in Dillon, South Carolina to Barry Wilbur and Lee Dale (Lane) King. After graduating high school, he went to work for Burlington Mills in South Carolina. He then joined the U.S. Army and retired after 22 years of service, and traveling worldwide. He attended Great Plains Vocational Technical School, and then went to work on Fort Sill in maintenance and general contracting. He married Betty Lou Dassow in 1975 and they had four sons. He then married Carlene “Carly” Norton in 2009 gaining a large bonus family.
He enjoyed fishing and hunting with or without his bird dogs, and dancing. He was a member of the Holy Cross Lutheran Church, a life member of VFW Post 540 and the Mt. Scott Masonic Lodge 540.
Larry is survived by his wife of the home; four sons: Larry James King and wife Kathleen, of Rogue River, Oregon; Pat Allen King and Michael R. King, both of Chickasha; Timothy C. King and wife, Sue of San Bernardino, California; and five grandchildren: Adam; Amber; Jessica; Bryan and Nathan; bonus children: Kim Williams and husband, Chuck of Duncan; Jim Smith of Houston, Texas; Terri Spencer of Las Cruces, New Mexico; Kathy Norton of Lawton; Debbie Warren of Lawton; Rosemary Templeton and husband, Rick of Lawton; Monica Howe and husband, Barry of Austin, Texas and Herb Norton of Lawton; 15 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; one great great-grandchild, one brother, Harold King and wife, Laverne and other family members.
Larry is preceded in death his parents, first wife, Betty Lou King, and two brothers.
