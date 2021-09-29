Celebration of Life for Larry Keith Rackley age 75, of Frederick, will be at 2 p.m., Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at the Jackson Funeral Home Chapel with Eddie Whitworth and Granville Clapp officiating. Inurnment will be in the Frederick Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Jackson Funeral Home of Frederick. Mr. Rackley passed away on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at the Memorial Nursing Center in Frederick.
Larry Keith Rackley was born Aug. 17, 1946, in Frederick, to William Elton and Frances Marie (Calloway) Rackley. Larry attended Hollister Public School where he played all sports. He later transferred to Frederick High School, graduating with the Class of 1964. He later attended Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford. He joined the Oklahoma National Guard in 1964 and later was medically discharged in 1969. Larry farmed and ranched in Tillman County his entire life. He worked for Tillman County District 3 in Grandfield as a road grader operator and later transferred to Tillman County District 2 in Frederick, where he retired.
Larry was a devoted son, giving up his life by moving back home to take care of his parents. He was a quiet, kind and gentle man. A large part of his life was spent with his horse Molly, and his dogs, Sam, Freckles and Sadie, which he considered his children. He enjoyed fishing and roping and was a member of the Frederick Riding Club and the Wagon Wheelers Square Dance Club. Larry went on several lay witness mission trips in the United States as well as other countries.
He is survived by two sisters: Marilyn Clapp and her husband Granville of Oklahoma City; and Pris Murr and her husband Tommy of Frederick; a special sister, Jane Ann Blair and her husband Sam of Frederick; his nieces and nephews: Gary Clapp and Melanie; Sue Ann Bernethy; Greg Clapp and Allison; Craig Murr and Peggy; Leslie Zeeck and Dave; and Laurie Blair; his great-nieces and nephews: Garrett Bernethy and Cristen; Chad Bernethy and Stephanie; Samantha Nadeau and Tyler; Kendal Clevenger and Brian; Quinton Murr and Heather; and Brady and Mattie Zeeck; and his great great-nieces and nephews: Parker Bernethy; Cohen Bernethy; Ryder Bernethy; Camden Bernethy; Cayin Bernethy; Kacey Bernethy; Gage Bernethy; Dakota Nadeau; Brice Clevenger; Mayleigh Murr and Deacon Murr.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elton and Frances Rackley.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Tillman County Food Bank in memory of Larry Keith Rackley.