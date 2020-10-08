Larry Keith Horse, 72, of Anadarko, OK passed away at his home on October 2, 2020. Larry was born July 14, 1948 in Lawton, OK to Rev. James & Agnes Horse.
Larry grew up and attended school in Carnegie, OK where he played football for the Wildcats and was All Area. After graduating highschool in 1966 he attended Cameron University in Lawton, OK. He served in the Army from 1968 to 1972 and was a paratrooper serving in Korea. After his honorable discharge he attended Southeastern State College in Durant, OK.
He married his wife, Frances Kay Ahtone Horse, on March 23, 1969 and the couple made their home in Hinneyville, OK. Larry started working at the Bureau of Indian Affairs on November 28, 1971 and retired from the BIA on April 30, 2013.
Larry dedicated his life as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1988 and was a long time member of the Anadarko/Elgin Congregation. Larry enjoyed spending his time in the door to door ministry, working on his various wood projects in his shop, and spending time with his grandchildren.
Larry is survived by his wife Frances, of the home; three sons: Michael Horse & wife Lydia; Benjamin Horse; Christopher Horse; a daughter, Katherine Beaver & husband Glenn all of Anadarko.
Three brothers, Billy Horse & wife Paula, Carnegie; Ronald “Dawes” & wife Delores, Lawton; Dr. Perry Horse & wife Eva, Albuquerque, N.M; twelve grandchildren: Michelle Horse, Lauren Horse, Joseph Beaver, Charlie Beaver, Brayden Beaver, Uriah Beaver, Tristan Hainta, Mariah Beaver, Raniah Beaver, Miah Beaver, Dante Beaver, & Demetrius Beaver.
Larry was preceded in death by his father, Rev. James Horse, Sr.; mother, Agnes Twohatchet Horse; brothers: James Horse Jr., Curtis Horse, Donald Horse, Jimmy Horse; sisters: Leona May and Elaine Horse Nimsey; grandparents, Louis & Molly Twohatchet and Rev. Albert & Kesa Horse.
ONCE A WILDCAT, ALWAYS A WILDCAT!!!