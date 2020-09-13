Funeral service for Larry Keith Freeman will be at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 15, 2020 in the Arena Cowboy Church, 7323 NW Wolf Rd Lawton, Oklahoma with Billy Harmon, Lost Cowboy Church, Gracemont, Oklahoma officiating.
Entombment will follow in the Chapel of Peace Mausoleum at Sunset Memorial Gardens under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Larry Keith Freeman, 72, Lawton, Oklahoma passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020 north of Lawton, Oklahoma. Larry was born on August 29, 1948 in Wichita Falls, Texas to James Holman and Myrtle Viola (Larrick) Freeman. He worked at several places around Lawton, TD Allen Body Shop, Weldon Cox Pontiac, Lupi Construction, A & E Construction, and Dale Miller Enterprises. He was also a pool builder. His hobbies included building race cars, car motors and painting cars.
Larry is survived by his sister Melinda Whitewolf of Lawton, Oklahoma, Nephews, Eric Dofflemeyer, Christopher Dofflemeyer, James Freeman and numerous friends.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents and brother, James Kendell Freeman.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.