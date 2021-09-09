Funeral service for Larry Joe McCallick Sr. will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Steve Mallow, Immanuel Baptist Church, Lawton officiating.
Burial will be in the Fairlawn Cemetery, Snyder.
Larry Joe McCallick, Sr., 63, Lawton passed away Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 in Lawton. He was born Jan. 18, 1958 in Lawton, to Herbert Edward and Billye Jo (Cantrell) McCallick. He graduated from Lawton High School in 1976. Known as “Uncle Larry”, he was always the life of the party. He loved OU Sooner football, and watching sports. He loved watching Larry Bird and the Celtics as well as playing golf. Larry loved his family and spending time with his grandchildren.
Survivors include his three children: Shawn Dial of Moore; Larry Joe McCallick, Jr. and wife Erica of Elgin; Lea’ Rose Vance and husband Ethan of Columbia, South Carolina; his former wife Paula McCallick of Lawton; brother Mike McCallick and his companion Sandy Brazzel of Lawton, seven grandchildren; Alyssa Dial; Dylan Dial; Rylan Joyner; Hayven McCallick; Norah Shepperson; Brinlee McCallick and Edin Vance. He is also survived by his aunt Ann Nuckols of Norman, and numerous other relatives and friends.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
