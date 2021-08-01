John L. “Larry” Jeffrey was born to John Lawrence and Ruth Browning (Gage) Jeffrey on Feb. 12, 1940, in Stillwater, and departed this life in Lawton, on July 18, 2021, at the age of 81 years, 5 months and 6 days.
Larry grew up on a farm in the Red Store community and graduated from Temple High School in 1958. He attended Oklahoma State University, where he received a bachelor’s degree in Food Science and also a bachelor’s degree in Hotel and Restaurant Management. He then received a master’s degree in Business from OSU.
Larry worked in food services on university campuses in Oklahoma, Kentucky, Massachusetts, and then did consulting in Redondo Beach, CA, before returning to Oklahoma, where he raised horses south of Sterling.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, and aunts and uncles.
He is survived by his two brothers: Paul Jeffrey and wife, Billie, of Hastings; and Linn Jeffrey and his wife, Pat, of Oklahoma City. Other survivors include a niece, Marlo Jeffrey and her son Jaiden; a niece, Anna (Jeffrey) Pfaff and her husband Jason and children: John Paul; Blakely; David Michael; and Stella; a nephew, Jacob Jeffrey and his wife, Kendra, and children: Caleb and Emma. He also leaves behind other relatives and many friends, including close friend and dedicated helper, Rachel Nunley.
Larry requested that no funeral services be held. A family memorial to celebrate his life will be held at a later date.