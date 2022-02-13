A memorial service celebrating the life of SFC (Retired) Larry J. Bolling will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 19, 2022 in Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
SFC (Retired) Larry J. Bolling entered into his eternal rest on February 3, 2022 in Lawton, Oklahoma at the age of 51. He was born in Fairmont, West Virginia to John
Alfred and Phyllis (Hines) Bolling. Larry grew up in Fairmont where he was a Pop Warner
football star and a graduate of East Fairmont High School. He later earned an associate degree
in Computer Aided Design and Drafting, a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Healthcare Management and was Summa Cum Laude of his graduating class. He eventually earned a Masters degree in Healthcare management from Colorado Technical University.
Larry proudly served his country, serving in the U.S. Army until his retirement in 2014, and was
the recipient of numerous awards and commendations. He had served as a US Army Combat Medic, U.S. Army Recruiter as well as a Medical Treatment Platoon Sergeant with the U.S. Army 2nd Armored Cavalry Regiment. Following his retirement from the military Larry worked for Civil Service at Fort Sill as a Patient Safety and Infection Prevention Manager.
Larry and his beloved wife, Scheryl, celebrated 26 wonderful years of marriage together. He was a member of the Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club in Lawton and enjoyed the Green Bay Packers, motorcycles, traveling painting, baking and dog training and was a breeder of AKC Toy Poodles. Larry was a Department of Defense Bone Marrow Donor, he selflessly saved the lives of others.
He is survived by his wife, Scheryl, of Lawton; his mother, Phyllis Bolling, Fairmont, West Virginia; brothers, John Alfred, Jr and Logan Ashaan, both of Fairmont, and Jaeson Anthony of Pittsburgh, PA, sisters, Kimberly Bolling Diggs of Wilmington, Delaware, Jannika Bolling of Atlanta, Georgia and Josette Aimyette Bolling of Atlanta, as well as numerous Aunts, Uncles, Nieces and Nephews.
Pastor Jeremy Thomas will officiate services at the Church of God MPGT Pentecostal Church, 900 Lewis Street, Fairmont. West Virginia. Date — TBD, Internment: Grafton National Cemetery, West Virginia.
COVID-19 Protocols: Mask required and social distance.