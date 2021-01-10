Graveside funeral service for Larry Haden Riley will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 in Fort Sill National Cemetery with Dr. William F. Watkins officiating.
Burial with military honors will be under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Larry Haden Riley died Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 at his residence in Lawton, at the age of 77. He was born Jan. 24, 1943 in Roanoke, Virginia to Bertram H. and Mary E. (Cofer) Riley. He grew up in Virginia and graduate high school. He married Vickie L. Langford on Dec. 23, 1965 in Walters.
Larry graduated Cameron University with his bachelor’s degree and later earned his master’s degree from Oklahoma City University.
Mr. Riley served in the U.S. Army and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He received numerous awards, including the Bronze Star Medal. He later retired from the Army Reserves as a Lieutenant Colonel. Larry also had a long career with Civil Service, working with both the Corps of Engineers and later the Field Artillery Test Board.
He was a member of Locust Grove Baptist Church where he served faithfully as a deacon and chairman of the finance committee.
He is survived by his wife, of the home; his son, Larry H. Riley, II, of the home; step father-in-law, Al Roach, Lawton; nieces: Stephanie Killian, and Micky Ogburn; great nieces and nephews: Elizabeth “Libby” Killian, Genny Killian, Dave Ogburn and wife Ali, and Matthew Haden Ogburn; two great great-nieces: Collins and Emma.
His parents and two sisters, Betty Pierce and Phyllis Hotchkiss, preceded him in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to Locust Grove Baptist Church Building Fund, 11848 NE Townley Road, Elgin OK 73538.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.