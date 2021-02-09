Larry Frederick Larson, 78 of Sherwood, Arkansas passed away on Feb. 2, 2021. He was born on Nov. 29, 1942 in Lawton, to the late William and Sarah Larson.
He was preceded in death by sister, Ellen Cordes.
Larry is survived by his wife of 53 years, Inez Shoffner Larson; sons: David William Larson and Michael Brian Larson and his wife Holly; four grandchildren: Evan, Hannah, Taylor and Jason; and one brother, Edward Larson; nieces, nephews and many friends.
He taught English at MacArthur, Tomlinson and Eisenhower schools in Lawton. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and enjoyed rebuilding muscle cars. Larry served in the Air Force for six years, National Guard for 30 years with ten of those years at the Pentagon.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m., Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 at Smith North Little Rock Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021 at the funeral home. Visitation will be 6 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home. Interment will be 2 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Lawton.
