Larry Eugene Becker, age 85, of Lawton passed away on Tuesday, April 13, 2021.
Larry was born on April 9, 1936 to Pius and Mary Becker in Hanover, Pennsylvania. He married Jacqueline C. Becker on Dec. 17, 1955. Larry retired from the U.S. Army as Sgt. Major in 1979. While in the Army, Larry received numerous awards, medals and commendations including The Commendation Medal, Occupation Medal (Germany), Meritorious Unit Commendation and the Meritorious Service Medal to name a few. He then went on to earn his bachelor’s degree in Computer Science. Larry worked for City National Bank in data processing for 13 years and retired in 1998. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his grandchildren.
Preceded in death by his mother, Mary and his father Pius; brothers: Gerald and Kenneth.
Larry is survived by his wife, Jacqueline C. Becker of Faxon; daughter, Dawn Miller of Lawton; daughter, Susan Coats and her husband Aaron of Clarksville, Tennessee; daughter, Lori Riley and husband Cory of Faxon; grandchildren: Andrea Moberly and husband Jeremy of Oklahoma City; Audra Goar and her husband Wesley of Oklahoma City; Kelsey Riley of Faxon; Jarred Riley and wife Daisy of Faxon; Justin Riley and fiancé Sarah Nunley of Faxon; Braden Miller and fiancé Missy Peckham of Lawton; nine great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; brother, Terry Becker of Hanover, Pennsylvania; sister, Phyllis Jean Strausbaugh of New Oxford, Pennsylvania; brother, George Becker of Pennsylvania, sister, Linda Becker of Pennsylvania.
Graveside services for Larry Eugene Becker will be on Monday, April 19, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Fort Sill National Cemetery.
The family will have a visitation on Saturday, April 17, 2021 from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Whinery-Huddleston.
In lieu of flowers please make donations in Larry’s name to the local Parkinson Disease charity or via the Parkinson’s Foundation.