Funeral for Larry Eugene Becker, 85, Lawton is pending with Whinery Huddleston.
Mr. Becker died April 13, 2021.
Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com
Updated: April 15, 2021 @ 5:45 am
