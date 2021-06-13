Larry Dwight Smith (1949-2021)
Larry Dwight Smith born Aug. 22, 1949,
in Enid, and died May 31, 2021.
He served as a deacon at his family’s Baptist Church; the US Navy aboard the USS Eisenhower Aircraft Carrier; and the Lawton Police force for many years.
He is survived by Dee Ann Smith; a daughter,
Mitzi Wright, husband Eric; a son, Travis Smith his fiancé Megan; two grandchildren, Laci and Blake Wright; a sister, Cheryl Smith Owens; two brothers: Craig Smith; Doug Smith, wife Sharon, and their two children; Shauna Smith Duty, husband Chris and their two children; Alysen Hensley husband Paul and daughter Grace; a nephew Dalton Smith,wife Laura and their three children: Emma, Warren, and Cadvin.
He was preceded in death by his parents Roy Lee and Carolyn Beach Smith; step brother Curtis Smith and grandson, Caleb Wright.
Praise God for the life Larry Dwight Smith.