Funeral services for Larry Durbin, 76, Temple, will be at First Baptist Church, Walters, Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 2 p.m., Rev. Kevin Simpson Officiating with burial in the Walters Cemetery under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters. Visitation on Monday evening from 6-8 p.m.
Larry Gene Durbin was born to Fredrick Henry and Zelma Marie (Calfy) Durbin on May 7, 1944 in Walters, and departed this life in Temple, on April 1, 2021 at the age of 76 years, 10 months and 25 days.
Larry grew up northwest of Walters and remembered picking cotton as kid. As a teenager he worked as a painter in Lawton/Fort Sill and then did oilfield work before beginning his longtime career in concrete construction.
Larry enjoyed joking around, playing chess and dominos, leg wrestling and arm wrestling, and going for rides. He loved to dance, family get togethers were important to him and he loved smoking meat for family and friends to enjoy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Zelma; 2 brother: Sammy and Freddy Durbin; 3 sisters: Rose Ellen Latschar, Jessie Mae Webb and Judith Hill; and a great-granddaughter, Sutton Arabella Simpson.
Survivors include four daughters and sons-in-law: Elicia Lizarraga of Fort Worth; Stephanie and Larry Graves of Frisco, TX; Judy and Greg Simpson of Bartlesville; Sheila Hill of Coffeyville, KS and a son-in-law, Danny Goldman of Walters; two brothers: Walt Durbin of Temple; Terry Durbin and Linda of Walters; two sisters: Molly Womack of Cache; and Carmen Cable of Temple; nine grandchildren: Aaron Goldman and Kelsey of Euless, TX; Amberlie Crymes and Jay of Hugo; Andy Simpson and Emily of Durant; Stesha Kerr and Dane of Walters; Matt Simpson and Allyson of Coffeyville, KS; Amanda Simpson of Walters; Jeremiah Perry and Arika of Sapulpa; Sarah Simpson of New Castle, Jonathan Sieh and Stefany of Weatherford; 20 great-grandkids and one on the way.