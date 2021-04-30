Funeral service for Larry Douglass, 72, Lawton, will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens Chapel of Peace, Lawton, Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 2 p.m. with visitation on Friday evening from 5:30-7 p.m. at Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters.
Larry Howard “Smiley” Douglass was born to Richard Wayne and Lois Faye (Wilson) Douglass on Aug. 28, 1948 in Long Beach, CA and departed this life in Wichita Falls, TX on April 26, 2021 at the age of 72 years, 7 months and 29 days.
Larry grew up at Temple, graduating from Temple High School in 1966. He then attended Oklahoma State University for a year then returning to Temple. He began driving a truck during harvest for Bobby Hale and then served as city marshal for a couple of years in the 1970’s.
He married Linda Kay Baxter on May 27, 1971 at First Baptist Church in Temple. He drove a truck and Linda worked at Haggar for short time before moving to Odessa where he worked in the oilfield. They made another move to Oklahoma City and he continued in the oil industry but couldn’t quit trucking. He took a break for a year and moved the family to Lawton in 1987 while he managed the Lawtonian. He then joined Colt Trucking office in Temple and stayed with the company for the next 20 years and then climbed back in the truck until November of 2019.
He enjoyed playing golf, following college sports and tinkering with things, building model trains and more.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Lois Faye Douglass; a sister, Diane Bivins; and his brother, Richard Douglass.
Survivors include his wife, Linda of the home; a son, Toby Douglass and wife Anita of Midlothian, TX; a daughter, Belinda Henderson and husband Paul of Lawton; a sister, Sharon Knudslien and husband Jeff of Oklahoma City; three granddaughters: Kyrti, Priya and Kylee; other relatives and a host of friends.