Larry Don Paddyaker 63 of Lawton went to his heavenly home on Saturday September 19, 2020.
Graveside service will be Monday September 28, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Deyo Mission Cemetery with Jimmy Caddo and Sue Burgess officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Larry was born on October 22, 1956 in Lawton to Victor and Rose (Caddo) Paddyaker. Larry grew up and attended school in Cache. He was a proud member of the Comanche Nation of Oklahoma. He enjoyed doing anything outside, fishing, collecting knives and coins. He loved watching Nascar and OU Softball.
Larry is survived by: daughter and husband Kelli and Darrell Bridges of New Caney, Texas; three grandchildren; Coltin Bridges and wife Jessie, Matt Bridges and Ty Bridges; sisters: Lenora Maharry, Judy Clowser and all of Lawton; Dorothy Jensen all of Lawton, Vickie and Jim Slatten, Jerry Paddyaker and wife Rebecca all of Cache; uncle and aunts: Jimmy Caddo, Lorene Pennington, Carl and Bonita Paddyaker, and Emma Paddyaker.
Larry is preceded in death by: parents: Vic and Rose Paddyaker; sister Nancy Pangus; brother Lawrence Paddyaker.