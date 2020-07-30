Larry Dewayne McClung, a native of Cache, Oklahoma, went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 27, 2020. He passed at home with his loving family surrounding him.
Larry was born in Lawton, Oklahoma on October 24, 1947 to John and Lucille (Cable) McClung. Larry attended Cache High School and joined the Army to serve his country in Germany and Vietnam. During his Military career he earned the Expert Qualification Badge with Rifle Bar, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service with 4 Battle Stars, Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm, Vietnam Campaign with 1960 Device and the 1st Logistical Command Shoulder Patch. Larry was a proud member of the Comanche Nation of Oklahoma.
After service he trained in Miami, Florida as a heavy equipment operator, and retired from the City of Lawton. Larry was a devoted husband, father and papa and spent much of his time with his family. He married the love of his life Vivian in 1970, and lived in Cache on the family allotment by the creek. In 1973 they had a daughter, Tracey Leigh McClung. Larry was loved by his nieces and nephews and spent time with them, instilling in them a love of the country life, complete with equestrian lessons Comanche style and swimming lessons in the creek. Larry was also a big OU Sooners football fan, avid golfer and enjoyed his hummingbirds.
He is preceded in death by his wife Vivian McClung; his mother Lucille Cable McClung and father, John McClung; grandparents Bert and Josie Cable; great grandparents George and Yizah Cable and great grandfather Wissichy .
He is survived by his daughter and son in-law Tracey Leigh McClung Pack and Kevin of Lawton; granddaughters: Monica McClung and KaLeigh Hall of the home; sisters, Francene Monenerkit and husband Phil of Norman, and Patty Fuchs and husband Thom of Noble; brother Bert McClung of Cache, many nieces, nephews, other family members. He also leaves behind special friends; Wanda Robison, Jackie Willis, John Cumbey, and a host of friends at the Dove.
Graveside Services will be on Thursday July 30, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Cache KCA Cemetery. In Lieu flowers the family request monetary donations be made to the Comanche Indian Veterans Association. Family also request that everyone where a face mask and social distance.