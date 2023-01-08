Larry D. Russell Jan 8, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Memorial Services for Mr. Larry D. Russell will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 at Church of the Living God PG&T 1529 SW NH Jones Ave., Lawton.Visitation will be on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Howard-Harris Funeral Services 1005 SW “C” Ave., Lawton. Services are under the care of Howard-Harris Funeral Services, Lawton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Lawton Larry D. Russell Visitation Howard-harris Funeral Services Economics Church Of The Living God Pg Sw Care Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists