Memorial Services for Mr. Larry D. Russell will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 at Church of the Living God PG&T 1529 SW NH Jones Ave., Lawton.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Howard-Harris Funeral Services 1005 SW “C” Ave., Lawton. Services are under the care of Howard-Harris Funeral Services, Lawton.