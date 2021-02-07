Larry Copeland, 79, of Lawton, passed away Jan. 6, 2021 following complications of surgery. He was buried in Pennington, AR.
He was born Sept. 6, 1941, in Taft, CA to Jess and Marie (Hurst) Copeland.
On Sept. 6, 1961, he married the love of his life, Betty Huey. They spent 59 years together.
He served 20 years in the US Army, retiring as a Chief Warrant Officer 3 Dec 1980. He was awarded the Bronze Star, the Army Commendation Medal, and The Vietnam Cross of Gallantry while serving in Vietnam, among other awards, medals and citations received during his 20 year career.
He also served 21 years with the Post Office, owned Archers Corner and was a school bus driver. He had also been a gas station manager, bowling alley pinsetter and repairman and worked for the Mayflower Moving Co.
He was a jack of all trades, master of several. His hobbies included hunting, fishing and golfing. He had a green belt in Karate and was an ordained minister. He also loved to travel with his wife Betty. They traveled this country as well as other countries when he was stationed abroad.
He was a member of the Western Hills Church of Christ and loved going to church, especially when there was a potluck or food involved. Everyone loved him, he would give the shirt off his back to anyone who needed it.
He leaves behind his wife Betty, their three kids: Tammy her husband David Hampton of Lawton; Joe his wife Kathy of Montana; Nathan his wife Kristin of Texas; five grandkids: Peyton Copeland and his wife Bekah; Melina and her husband Dalton Brunson; Brianna and her husband Brady Bates; Hunter Copeland, all of Texas and Johnny Hampton of Lawton; two great-grandkids: Mason and Madden Brunson of Texas and a third due in March; one brother and two sisters: Glen Copeland his wife Shirley; Lois Davis all of California; Donna Albright of Washington; several nieces and nephews and a multitude of friends he cherished with all his heart.
He’s preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Ronnie Copeland.