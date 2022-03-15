Funeral services for Larry Butch Thompson, will be at 2 p.m., Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home Chapel, Walters, with burial in the Walters Cemetery. Visitation at Hart-Wyatt Chapel on Monday evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Memorial Donations can be made to St. Jude’s.
Larry Walter Thompson, better known to family and friends as Butch Thompson was born on May 7, 1943 to William M. and Eurvel Marie (Kimbriel) Thompson in Walters.
Butch went to work for his brother-in-law, Dean Walden, when he was about 19, and became a custom cabinet maker. A few years later he opened his own cabinet shop in Lawton. He later had a shop in Rowlett, TX and in Teague, TX. He was currently active as owner of Butch T’s Custom Cabinets in Palestine, TX.
Butch liked to play poker and dominoes with friends. He loved the outdoors, and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved planting a garden and raising fresh vegetables. He also got into buying and raising cattle.
Butch has fought with heart and kidney failure for more than two years.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth Ann Thompson; daughters: Tami Driever and husband Mick, and Rebecca Thompson and husband Terry; a son, Larry Walter Thompson Jr.; five grandsons: Brett Crandall, Chase Thomson, Chance Thompson, Challen Thompson and Trey Thompson; two granddaughters: Bridgett Weekley and Savanna Thompson; four great-granddaughters and five great-grandsons; three nephews: Doug, Richard and Robert; other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Gerald Thompson and a sister, Patsy Walden.