Graveside services for Larry Bradshaw, 62, Lawton, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Highland Cemetery, Lawton. Burial will be under the direction of Howard Harris Funeral Services.
Mr. Bradshaw died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020.
Graveside services for Larry Bradshaw, 62, Lawton, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Highland Cemetery, Lawton. Burial will be under the direction of Howard Harris Funeral Services.
Mr. Bradshaw died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.