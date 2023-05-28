Larry Crain passed away peacefully on May 22, 2023 from complications due to pulmonary fibrosis.

On Jan 16, 1952 Larry Ben Crain was born in Muskogee. The youngest of 10 children, Larry attended school in Porum. He went on to have long and successful careers in the United States Army and the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.

