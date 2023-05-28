Larry Crain passed away peacefully on May 22, 2023 from complications due to pulmonary fibrosis.
On Jan 16, 1952 Larry Ben Crain was born in Muskogee. The youngest of 10 children, Larry attended school in Porum. He went on to have long and successful careers in the United States Army and the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.
After graduating high school in 1970, Larry briefly moved in with his aunt and uncle to pursue on-the-job training as a welder but then later changed his mind and decided to join the United States Army.
In 1972, Larry met Kazu (Kay) Shimato in Okinawa, Japan when he was stationed at Tori Station Army Base. Larry and Kay went on to live the jet set military life with two children in tow, Tammy and Leigh.
Larry served tours in Korea, Okinawa, Oklahoma, Alabama, Germany, and Arkansas. He held many different billets and leadership positions including morse interpreter, working with the inspector general, and many years in field artillery. Throughout his service he was a great example of the ideal soldier and received many awards and recognitions. After serving in the Army for 22 years, Larry retired as a Master Sergeant (E-8) in 1992. Shortly after his military retirement, he began his second career with Goodyear where he was able to excel to leadership positions for which he credited his military experience. He retired from Goodyear after 15 years of service.
Larry loved hunting, fishing and classic cars. He was a great shot and enjoyed friendly competition trying out different firearms at the range. He was a fan of John Wayne, Louis L'Amour books and he enjoyed a good action film.
Larry was predeceased by his mother and father, Trave Crain and Tealie (Didway) Crain, his brother, Hubert Crain and his sisters, Wanda Carter and Marie Tannerhill.
He is survived by his wife, Kay (Shimato); daughters: Tammy Leverich (Justin Anderson), and Leigh Crain (Todd White); grandchildren: Marcus Leverich and Conner White; siblings: Betty Deavers, Dorothy Bean, Lois Gaudreau, Lyn Russell, Kay Taylor, and Trave Jr. and many nieces and nephews and cousins.
Services will be held at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 12:30 p.m.
Burial with full military honors will follow at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, at 2 p.m.