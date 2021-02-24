Laroy Marcel Arenz crossed over on Feb. 18, 2021, just three days after his 89 birthday. He is now with his beloved wife Bertha.
Laroy was born Feb. 13, 1932 in Anoka, Minnesota to Leo and Anna Arenz. At the age four, his parents relocated to Chicago, Illinois where he attended St. Mary and then Sir Walter Scott Schools. At the age 13, his parents relocated to Chilton Wisconsin. During his school years, he played football and boxing, of which he won the title in the Walter Weight Division. Due to the lack of employment, he enlisted in the United States Army on July 26, 1949. After basic training, he attended advance training at Fort Gordon, Georgia at the Army Signal School. In July of 1950, just one month after the Korean hostilities broke, he was sent to Korea. While there, he earned the Korean Service Medal, five Bronze Stars, a Purple Heart with Oak Leaf Cluster, the Presidential Unit Citation and the National Service Medal. Upon return to the United States, he reported to McCoy, Wisconsin, where he was discharged. Upon his discharge, Laroy returned to Chicago where he became employed with National Elevator until he retired at the age of 65. During this time, he met his first wife Jane and from this union they had two children, Terry Lynn and David. They later divorced and Laroy was a bachelor for several years before he met the love of his life Bertha. He always called her his Little Chic-a-Dee. From this union, they had four children: Rory, Janet, Sandra and Ronald. After their retirement, Laroy and Bertha traveled around the United States in an RV. Laroy was also lifetime member of the Disabled American Veterans, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Korean War Veterans and the Veterans of the Purple Heart. When the love of his life died in 1993, he sold the RV and moved to Sycamore Lane Mobile Home Park and at the age of 84, due to health issues, he move to Chateau Assisted Living. One of Roy’s hobbies was taking in little dogs from the kennel. He was the proud father of ten little dogs.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Ann Arenz; brother, John Arenz; wife, Bertha Arenz.
He is survived by his brother, Cecil and Joann Arenz; daughters: Janet Walker; Sandra Arenz; Rorie Arenz and Ronald Arenz; David and Mary Arenz and Terry Galiger and many grandchildren.
The family will be having a private memorial at a later date.
