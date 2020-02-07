A Celebration of Life will be held for LaReeda Byrd, at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Lighthouse Church of God with Rev. Delbert Hughes officiating.
LaReeda Sue Byrd was born to Harold and Doris (Collier) Williams on September 30, 1953. She departed this life on February 3, 2020 at her home near Geronimo, OK.
LaReeda graduated from Lawton High School in 1971. LaReeda was married to Ed Farlee for sixteen years, to this union two sons were born, Bradley and Nicholas Farlee.
LaReeda later married John Byrd on October 18, 1997. They blended their families together, and she claimed Justin and Kara Byrd as her own. They resided near Geronimo until her death.
LaReeda worked at CCMH for 31 years before retiring in 2015. LaReeda loved her grandchildren dearly. LaReeda kept her days busy spoiling her pet rooster, Chicken and her cat, Lucky. LaReeda loved collecting roosters, and watching OU Sooners and Dallas Cowboys football. LaReeda was a member of the Lighthouse Church of God.
LaReeda is survived by her husband, John of the home. She is survived by four children: Justin Byrd and partner Paula Beck of Lawton; Kara Buzard and husband Thomas of Kendall, NY; Bradley Farlee and partner Lendsi Allen of Benton, AR; and Nicholas Farlee and wife Megan of Clinton, NC. She is survived by nine grandchildren: Jordan, Khloe, and Corey Byrd of Lawton; Trey and Ashlynn Buzard of Kendall, NY; McKayla Duckett of Lawton; Jenna and Anna Adams of Clinton, NC; and Hailey Farlee of Clinton, NC. She had two brothers; Mickey Williams and wife Judy of Lawton; and Terry Williams and wife Laura of Cache; a brother-in-law Jimmy Byrd and wife Melanie of Elgin; and a sister-in-law Donna Evans of Geronimo. She leaves behind many loving relatives and friends.
LaReeda was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Doris Williams; a sister, Debbie Williams; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, LeRoy and Helen Byrd; and a brother-in-law Doug Evans.