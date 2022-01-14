Memorial service for Larea Evon Blake will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.
Larea Evon Blake, 77, Lawton, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Lawton. She was born April 17, 1944, in Randlett, Oklahoma, to Elmer and Blanche (Massingill) Collins. As a child, Larea grew up in and went to school in Temple, Oklahoma. She married Roy Blake on June 15, 1959, in Frederick, Oklahoma. They were married for 62 years. Larea spent most of her life working in the janitorial and housekeeping industry in Lawton mainly at Southwestern Medical Center in Lawton. She also ran a thrift store and worked at Surplus City, both in Lawton.
Larea enjoyed playing bingo, cards, dominoes and spending time with family and friends. To her, all friends became family. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and often watched the grandchildren while others were working. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Larea is survived by her husband, of the home; a son, Jimmie Blake of Indiahoma, Oklahoma; six grandchildren: Amber Martinez and husband Manuel of Lawton, Oklahoma, Joshua Blake of Lawton, Oklahoma, Joseph Hall and wife Amber of Lawton, Oklahoma, Kari Blake of Lawton, Oklahoma, Christopher Hall of Lawton, Oklahoma, and Jimmie Blake, II of Durant, Oklahoma; 16 great-grandchildren; a great-great grandchild; three sisters: Ruby Hendrix, Claudine Cunningham and husband Clyde, and Cricket Richmond and husband Walt, all of Temple, Oklahoma; two brothers: Tony Collins and wife Lawanna of Whitesboro, Texas, and Buster Collins of Temple, Oklahoma; and many other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Preceding Larea in death are her parents; son, Kelly Blake; brother, Leroy Collins; and grandson, Robbie Joe Boucher.