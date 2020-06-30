Lans Lamarr Saupitty of Cyril went to his heavenly home on Saturday June 27, 2020 in Oklahoma City.
Graveside services will be 11:00 A.M. Wednesday July 1, 2020 at Celestial Gardens in Cyril with Lloyd Heminokeky officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Lans was born January 20, 1955 in Lawton to Tennyson and Martha (Lookingglass) Saupitty. He attended and graduated from Riverside Indian School.
Lans was a proud member of the Comanche Nation of Oklahoma. Lans has been employed by the Comanche Tribe for 17 years. Lans enjoyed watching movies, a member of the Native American Church, going to peyote meeting, cooking large meals for his family, spending time with his family and friends.
Lans is survived by: sister Laura Lawson of Lawton; brother Theodore Niedo of Cache; nieces: Zenia, Martheia, Fedora, Melanie, Kim, Diane, Dorthea, Nancy, Allison, Bobby Sue, Francis; grandchildren; nephew Bobby Joe; many other family members and friends.
Lans is preceded in death by: wife Monika Saupitty; Tennyson Saupitty and Martha (Lookingglass) Codynah; step father Haddon Codynah; nephews: Malcolm Niedo and Michael Niedo Jr.