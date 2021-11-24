A memorial service for Lanny Smalley, 51, of Lawton will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Western Hills Church of Christ with Pastor Harley Davidson officiating.
Lanny Smalley joined his heavenly father on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Lawton at the age of 51.
Lanny Ray Smalley was born Jan. 4, 1970, in Lawton to his parents, Dan and Patricia Smalley. Lanny grew up in Southwest Oklahoma where he attended Lawton and Elgin public schools. You could find him outdoors riding his motorcycles (almost always giving his mother a heart attack), popping fireworks or fishing. During the early part of Lanny’s adulthood, he was a bricklayer, and later learned his skill for flooring was his passion.
Lanny became a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He married Kimberley Gray on Nov. 6, 2004, together they raised their children in Lawton, Oklahoma. Lanny made friends wherever he went and when he was around you knew there would be many laughs. He treasured every moment with his family, especially the times he spent being a Papa.
Lanny is survived by his wife, Kimberley Smalley; his daughters: Shelby Smalley, Samantha Diaz and her husband Patrick, and Jessaka Gray; his sons: David Julian and wife Cheyenne and Steven Julian; his sister, Tammy Rogers and husband Chad and their son Mithchell; grandchildren: Rhett Diaz (his mini), Cheyenne Gray (his little Helper), Riley Gray (art buddy), and Braxton Gray (snack buddy); and his mother- and father-in-law, Clyde and Rosie Gray.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Patricia and Dan Smalley; his grandmother, Florence Waller; grandfather, Jesse South; uncles: Hicks Waller and Johnny South.