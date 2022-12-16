Lanetta Ann Martin, 75, passed away Tuesday in Geronimo. She was the wife of Rickie Lee Martin. They shared two sons and 54 years of marriage together.

Born in Okmulgee on Dec. 3, 1947, she was the daughter of Lonnie Edwin Crow and Marjorie May (Miller) Crow. She graduated from Cameron University in 1969 with a bachelor’s in education and went on to teach the third and sixth grades at Geronimo Elementary. She later taught kindergarten at Faxon Elementary, eventually becoming the school’s principal. She remained at Faxon for 16 years until the school closed and merged with Chattanooga, where she served as its principal for another dozen years. In 1992, she earned a master’s degree in education from Southwestern Oklahoma State University. She initially retired in 2006 and then went back to teaching for two additional years at Country Club Heights in Lawton.