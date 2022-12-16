Lanetta Ann Martin, 75, passed away Tuesday in Geronimo. She was the wife of Rickie Lee Martin. They shared two sons and 54 years of marriage together.
Born in Okmulgee on Dec. 3, 1947, she was the daughter of Lonnie Edwin Crow and Marjorie May (Miller) Crow. She graduated from Cameron University in 1969 with a bachelor’s in education and went on to teach the third and sixth grades at Geronimo Elementary. She later taught kindergarten at Faxon Elementary, eventually becoming the school’s principal. She remained at Faxon for 16 years until the school closed and merged with Chattanooga, where she served as its principal for another dozen years. In 1992, she earned a master’s degree in education from Southwestern Oklahoma State University. She initially retired in 2006 and then went back to teaching for two additional years at Country Club Heights in Lawton.
When she retired for good, she took an Alaskan cruise with her husband, whom she had married on Jan. 21, 1968. Over the years, the couple also enjoyed taking camping and fishing trips in their RV, crisscrossing the country and seeing states like Nevada, Utah, Colorado and Florida. At home, she enjoyed tending to the knockout roses in her garden.
Her favorite pastime was serving in her local church, Geronimo First Baptist Church. For decades, she taught its Sunday School and Vacation Bible School classes, helping generations of children to prepare for Christmas programs and teaching them in summer camps like Falls Creek. Every Christmas, she filled shoe boxes with gifts for children, and she loved singing hymns with her church classes. She was part of a quartet at church for years, and one of her favorite hymns was “In the Garden (He Walks with Me).”
Family was her other passion. She was preceded in death by her parents and her nephews, Jason Kyle Mallow and Ryan Crow.
Survivors include her husband, of the home; children: Keith Martin and his wife Sasha of Tulsa, and Paul Martin of Geronimo; her grandchildren: Andrew Martin, Zoe Martin, Ava “Auryn” Martin, and Ezra Martin; great-grandchildren: Kaiden Martin and Owen Martin; her brother, Phillip Crow and his wife Dusty of Medicine Park; sister, Teresa Crow of Shreveport, LA; nieces and nephews: Kelly Crow Hayes and her husband, Daryl, of Tyler, Texas; Wade Crow and his wife, Sarah, of Edmond; Heather Mixon and her husband Rusty of Bossier, LA; Tyler Crow of Shreveport, LA; Ansleigh Mallow of Shreveport, LA; Matthew Carmen of Norman, and Christopher Carmen of Shreveport, LA.
Visitation will be held at 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 at the Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home, 202 E. Colorado Ave., in Walters. The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, 2022 at Geronimo First Baptist Church, 412 Main St., in Geronimo, with John Cullison and Eddie Coast officiating. Burial will follow at Walters Cemetery under the direction of Hart-Wyatt. Flowers may be sent to the funeral home.