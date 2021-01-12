LaNeta “Neta” Sparkman Callahan, 76, of Lexington, Texas, was a nurturing and treasured mother, grandmother, wife, sister, friend, and teacher. She left this world unexpectedly on Dec. 28, 2020, from COVID related symptoms. She was predeceased by her parents, Irene and Guy, husbands: Donald Berga and Mike Callahan.
She is survived by her twin sister, Larita “Rita” and her brother, Paul; her two children: Kemara and Kevin; her five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
First of the twins, Neta was born in Oklahoma City on Jan. 6, 1944 and graduated from Lawton High School in 1962. Neta marveled over God’s creation and loved to create through photography, gardening, and music. On Sunday morning, you could find Neta filling her church with hymns. Behind the piano, Neta was in her element and displayed true joy. She loved to learn, get involved, recite American history and family genealogy. Neta was devoted to caring for others--whether it be family, close friends, students, her beloved dogs and cats, or a stray animal in need of care. Her life was a prime example of the verse, Ephesians 4:32 — “And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ.”
In true form, Neta’s life was a rich tapestry of beauty, warmth, and compassion for others. She was fierce, passionate, and willing to advocate for those deserving. Neta had a keen interest in the divine heritage of our great nation and believed wholeheartedly that she could make a difference. She loved all-things TEXAS as a devoted member of the Texas Historical Society, as well as she was an avid supporter of the U.S. Military. Neta’s face glowed with pride as she seized every opportunity to share stories of her family’s service in the U.S. Army, her husband, Lieutenant Colonel Mike Callahan, granddaughter, Staff Sergeant Erika Stormont, and her father, Chief Warrant Officer Guy Sparkman.
Neta loved her remote, cottage style, country home filled porcelain angels and figurines, treasured family photos, military memorabilia, and Texas stars. Neta will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all that knew her.