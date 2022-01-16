Celebration of Life for Landon Jared McWilliams was held Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 at the Comanche Nation Reform Church.
Landon Jared McWilliams, 32, went to be with our Lord on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
He is preceded in death by his grandmother Evelyn Mitchell, great-grandmother, Bobbie Bybee, grandparents: Bracy and Patricia Murrow and retired Sgt. Major Harry L. and Margaret Harris.
Landon was survived by his parents: Landon and Ginni McWilliams, Harry and Catherine Flynn; brothers: Drake Allen Flynn; Dustin McWilliams, and Kristopher Christian; paternal grandparents: Paul and Glenda McWilliams; Larry and Tina Wilson; Debra Meyer; maternal grandfather, Michael Murrow Sr.; aunts and uncles: Lisa and Toni McWilliams; Paul and Terri McWilliams; Jimmy and Kim Priest; Damon and Margie Gibbs; Michael Jr. and Sally Murrow; cousins: Brenton and Laren Priest; Paul Chance; Bonnie McWilliams; Khalil Gibbs; D’Nari Gibbs; A’Mari Gibbs; Michael Murrow III; Roxy Murrow, and Nala Harris; and numerous extended family and friends.
Landon enjoyed singing, dancing, camping, snowboarding, playing video games, and Dungeons & Dragons while spending time with family and friends. He held a deep passion for law enforcement. This drove his 15 year career as a dedicated and highly respected security and corrections officer. Officer McWilliams had the ultimate goal of becoming a law enforcement officer for the state of New Mexico. Landon was a proud enrolled member of the Comanche Nation. He was a direct descendant of Chief Ten Bears.