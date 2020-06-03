Lamonte Dolman, 103, Walters, OK
Graveside services at the Temple Cemetery, Temple, OK on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 10:00 am with Rev. Brantley Tillery officiating. Viewing from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm on Wednesday at Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters. A celebration of life memorial service will be held Inline image
at First United Methodist Church, Walters, date and time will be announced at a later date.
Lurnia Lamonte (Speir) Dolman was born to Andrew Montgomery “Mont” and Lurnia Lavina (Miller) Speir on May 22, 1917 in Walters, OK and departed this life in Walters on May 31, 2020 at the age of 103 years and 9 days.
Memorial Donations can be made to First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 446, Walters, OK 73572.