Lawton, OK (73501)

Today

Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. High near 100F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then becoming mainly clear overnight. Low 69F. SE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.