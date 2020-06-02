Lamonte Dolman, 103, Walters, OK
Lurnia Lamonte (Speir) Dolman was born to Andrew Montgomery “Mont” and Lurnia Lavina (Miller) Speir on May 22, 1917 in Walters, OK and departed this life in Walters on May 31, 2020 at the age of 103 years and 9 days.
Lamonte’s family moved to Arizona due to her mother’s ill health but returned to Walters in time for her to start the 1st grade. Her mother passed away the next year. She lived with her grandma Miller for the most part, graduating from WHS a year early in 1934. At the age of 24 she married Carl Leroy Dolman on February 3, 1942, in Clovis, NM. Carl was in the U.S. Air Corps and following his service during WWII the couple made their home in Tennessee where she supported him while he attended Law School. They then returned to Walters and adopted their daughter, Linda.
Carl joined the U.S Air Force after law school and the family made several moves, settling long enough in Columbus, MS, for Linda to attend high school and Lamonte to attend college. The mother and daughter graduated on the same day in 1961. With several military assignments to follow, both near and far, Lamonte set out on sight-seeing adventures and learning of various cultures. With their return to Walters in 1966 and Carl’s appointment as Cotton County Associate Judge, Lamonte’s life became defined by art, golf and Church.
Lamonte was Christened in 1917 and confirmed in 1926 at First United Methodist Church where she has held the title of oldest member for several years had served as District President of the United Methodist Women. Lamonte was also a longtime active member of the Cotton County Art Council and has won many awards with her art. She and Carl shared a love for golf through the years and it was once her great honor to have been invited to play on the Queen’s own course while touring the Netherlands. She enjoyed playing bridge with friends for many years. She maintained good health until recent days and was able to continue living in her own home thanks to the help of beloved family.
Her quote: “I have lived several different lives in my one life time. I have enjoyed, learned and loved in all of them!”
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Carl in 1997; and 2 brothers, Bill and Archie Speir.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Jimmy Moore of Walters, OK; a sister, Ruth Khuen of Wichita Falls, TX; 5 grandchildren and spouses, Rodney and Michelle Greggs of Columbus, MS, Montie and Ronnie Dulin of Batesville, MS, Jodie Dye of Senatobia, MS, Randy and Cathy Moore of Senatobia, MS and Jerry Moore of Batesville, MS; 11 great grandchildren, 16 great-great grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
Memorial Donations can be made to First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 446, Walters, OK 73572.