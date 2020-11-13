Lamartha Cook was born on September 2, 1939 in Geneva, (Sabine County), Texas. He was the sixth child born to Lamar and Verna Cook. His family farmed land in Geneva. He always talked about how they worked together. His family moved to Lawton, Oklahoma. This is where he learned from his parents about being an entrepreneur, construction work/business and being involved in the community.
LC attended Douglass Elementary School and graduated from Lawton High School. He played basketball and football. After graduating from high school, he spent time in California with his brother and then moved to Maywood, Illinois. He attended Junior College and some time at Chicago University.
While living in Illinois, he worked as an Industrial Forklift Mechanic with Clark Equipment. He loved music and Deejayed locally in Illinois. He decided that he would pursue deejaying professionally and took a broadcasting course. After completing the course, he was an on-air personality at WTAQ in LaGrange, Illinois. He later opened Club Old School in Lawton, Oklahoma.
He met Mattie Frances Walker in Maywood, they married in 1960. To this union three children were born, Jackie, Dallis and Renee. They lived in Maywood, Illinois until 1974 and then officially moved to Lawton, Oklahoma. His dad asked him to move back to Lawton to run the family business, John & Cook’s BBQ, to keep the name going. He and his wife Mattie successfully ran the business for 25 years, keeping with the request of his father to keep it small and family owned. He was a very generous man, donating to many organizations and fund raisers for the local community. He also always gave his time to individuals seeking advice about business, other interests or just life in general.
After retiring, he spent time enjoying being at home. When we would ask him if he wanted to travel, he would say “that’s what my wife liked to do, I have worked so much, I just want to enjoy being at home.” He was a member of Union Baptist Church and used his love for music by working the church sound system each week.
Cherishing his memory are his children: Jackie Cook Peoples, Lawton, Oklahoma; Dallis Cook (Yolanda), Rowlett, Texas; Renee Cook Boone (Jerry), Lawton, Oklahoma: Toni Swift Walker (Jessie), Anadarko, Oklahoma; and Dion Stewart, Surprise, Arizona. His grandchildren: April, Amanda, Dominique, Briana, Ayanna, Alex, Synphanie, Jasmine, Candrus, Dion Jr., Jailenn. His great grandchildren: Jade, John, Jeremiah, Anthony, Brooklyn, OKC great grandchildren. His sister, Corrie Cook Certain and brother, Dalton Cook. His brother in law, Drake Walker. Also, a host of nephews, nieces, friends and other relatives who will miss him.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Mattie Cook; his brothers: Alex, Eldern, and Lilton; and sister Mearline Butler.
Viewing will be Nov. 13. 5 p.m. — 7p.m. at St. Elmo Missionary Baptist Church, 1601 SW Monroe Ave., Lawton.
Service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Union Baptist Church, 1531 Charles Whitlow Ave., Lawton.
Burial is under the direction of Brown — Thomas Funeral Home, 402 Shepherd, Chickasha.