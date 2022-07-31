Laferra Sue Worthen Gillis Powell, passed away on July 15, 2022. Born Jan. 7, 1930, she was the daughter of Kathleen Wooldridge Worthen and Alva I. Worthen.
Sue was preceded in death by husband Terry Powell, brothers: Dr. French L. Worthen and Dr. Rodney L. Worthen; granddaughter, Kathleen M. Gillis; Aunt Dorthey Grable Worthen of Tulsa; Juanice Wooldridge Roberts of Allen, Texas; Ivan Worthen of Hays, Kansas; Uncle Gene Worthen of Lawton.
Sue graduated from Lawton High School. She was voted best personality, football queen attendant, student director of her Senior play. Sue was elected as supreme court judge at girl’s state.
Sue received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Language Arts from Oklahoma College for Women. She earned a master’s degree from the University of Tennessee.
Sue married Bob Gillis of Mound City, Missouri. They owned Gillis Liberty Drugstore in Lawton. Later Sue married Terry Powell and lived in Oak Ridge and Hendersonville, Tennessee.
Sue taught English in Hendersonville, Tennessee and Lawton. In 1989, Sue was honored as MacArthur High School ‘s Teacher of the Year in Lawton. She was a member of Kappa Kappa Lota, Delta Phi Kappa, Beta Sigma Phi, and Lawton Retired Teachers Association. She was a long-time member of First Baptist Church of Lawton.
Moving to Plano, Texas after the death of her husband, Terry Powell. Sue wanted to be closer to her two sons.
Sue stated, “I loved the opportunity of assisting in the development of young individuals and influencing their lives.”
Survivors included Dr. John R. Gillis, II, Dallas, Texas, and James W. Gillis, Hendersonville, Tennessee; grandsons: J.R. Gillis, Wisconsin; J. W. Gillis, Waxahachie, Texas; granddaughters: Jocelyn Gillis, Hendersonville, Tennessee, and Christan Gillis, Lawton. Other survivors include Karin Worthen Hackett and sons, Connecticut; Chuck Worthen and daughter, Hurst, Texas; Representative Randi A. Worthen and family, Lawton; Dr. Rodney L. Worthen and family, Edmond; Patsy Crutcher Worthen, Lawton; Rosemarry Francis Knocker, Wellington, Texas. Other survivors include four great-grandchildren.
Graveside Services will be at Highland Cemetery in Lawton, at 10 a.m., Monday, August 8, 2022.