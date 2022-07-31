Laferra Sue Worthen Gillis Powell, passed away on July 15, 2022. Born Jan. 7, 1930, she was the daughter of Kathleen Wooldridge Worthen and Alva I. Worthen.

Sue was preceded in death by husband Terry Powell, brothers: Dr. French L. Worthen and Dr. Rodney L. Worthen; granddaughter, Kathleen M. Gillis; Aunt Dorthey Grable Worthen of Tulsa; Juanice Wooldridge Roberts of Allen, Texas; Ivan Worthen of Hays, Kansas; Uncle Gene Worthen of Lawton.