Graveside funeral service for LaDonna Rhea Rogers will be 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 in Resthaven Memory Gardens, Oklahoma City, with her brother, Michael Rogers officiating.
Arrangements are under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Our Lord and Savior called LaDonna Rhea Rogers home Sept. 25, 2021. She was born Aug. 1, 1960 in El Paso, Texas, to Buddy Ray and Joy Rogers. The family relocated to Lawton when she was a child and was a 1978 graduate of Eisenhower High School. She later attended Cameron University, studying to be an architect.
She worked as a secretary for Howard Smith Ford until her diabetes no longer allowed her to work full time. She then discovered her true passion as a volunteer with the Pregnancy Resource Center. LaDonna volunteered with the Pregnancy Resource Center for 21 years, serving on the Board of Directors, and as a counselor and the Center’s Financial Officer. She was honored by the Lawton Mayor’s Commission on the Status of Women as Lawton Citizen of the Month in 2009 for her work with the Center.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Josh and Monica Hamilton, Lawton; her parents: Buddy and Joy Rogers, Lawton; two brothers: Michael Rogers and wife Jeannette, Harker Heights, Texas and Mark Rogers, Lawton, Oklahoma who was her caregiver for the last 10 years; four grandchildren: Kaitlyn, Dallas; Khalil and Gisella; nieces and nephews: Michael R. and Dannette Rogers; Nic and Chrystal Rogers; Leah Rogers and Tera Rogers; great-nephews and nieces: Joshua; Christian; Christal and Audrey Rose. Cousin Cassie Ricks, her daughter, Maeve, special Aunt Maggie Ricks; cousins: Sherri and Jim Clark and Charla and Doug Stewart both of Texas and long time, dear friend Rona.
She was preceded in death by a brother Scott Rogers.
LaDonna was compassionate about her life in all aspects especially her family, friends, faith and promoting life to the fullest against abortion or any form of abuse. All who knew her, including all the medical professionals who provided for her, are quick to acknowledge their amazement at her will to live, with the Grace of God and prayers, sustaining a fight of over 50 years of diabetes and associated diseases, never faltering in her attitude of thanksgiving and kindness toward everyone.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Pregnancy Resource Center, 319 SW C Avenue, Lawton, Oklahoma 73501.