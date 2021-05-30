Memorial Service for former Lawton resident, LaDonna Fay Douglas, 64, of Oklahoma City, will be June 6, 2021, at the Event Center in Medicine Park, at 11 a.m., she passed away Feb. 14, 2021 in Oklahoma City from COVID.
LaDonna Fay Douglas was born to Ray and Wylene (Hanna) Douglas June 6, 1956 in Lawton. She attended Lawton Public Schools, Eisenhower High School Sophomore and Junior years and graduating from MacArthur High School December 1973.
LaDonna joined the Army (January 1974-1978) and went to Fort McClellan, Alabama for Basic Training, after graduation, she went to Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland for AIT, upon 9 month completion, she was transferred to Fort Sill, it was there she got noticed as a leader and transferred her to the Basic Leadership Academy and promoted to Drill Sargent, also while attending night classes at Cameron University. She was a go getter, while at Cameron, she was speaking to a class, Professor Marilyn Lair, also a Broker/ Realtor, waited on her in the hallway with a job offer, so LaDonna started taking Real Estate classes and became a broker (1978-1990) brokering for Lair Realty and Park-Jones Realty, she moved to Oklahoma City, and continued real estate, she represented buyers and sellers in the successful purchase/sale of residential and commercial properties. She provided classroom instruction to university students on real estate law and trained sales associates on real estate basics. she attended Law classes at Oklahoma City University School of Law, graduating 1996: Juris doctor-law, human relations, business management (1980-1996) Activities and Societies: Moot Court, Court Appointed Special Advocate; Certified Mediator for the Oklahoma Federal Executive Board; Certified Foster Parent, in which she fostered 19 children, Member of the Million Dollar Producers.
LaDonna began her Law career for H.U.D. in the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City May 31, 1987, after five years with H.U.D. she transferred to the Mike Monroney Aeronautical Center the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) January 29,1992 — May 2017, as a Senior Attorney. She represented the FAA in individual and class complaints of discrimination, prosecuted violations of safety in aviation regulations, provided legal advice on significant matters to managers and executives at the highest levels, provided training to managers and mentored junior attorneys. She had a Masters in Human Relations from Oklahoma University, Norman, August 1983 — May 1987.
LaDonna is survived by her adopted son, Santanio and her adopted daughter, China, of Oklahoma City, they were the loves of her life, also her mother Wylene Douglas, Slaughterville; her sister, Holly Ray Hayden (Jim) Paden; and her companion Cathy Jones. She was preceded in death by her father, Ray Douglas and her brother, David Douglas.