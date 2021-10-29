Funeral for LaDonna Chalepah, Anadarko will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at First Baptist Church Anadarko. Burial will be in Memory Lane Cemetery, Anadarko.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. — 8 p.m., Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at Ray and Martha’s Funeral Home, Anadarko. Burial is under the direction of Ray and Martha’s Funeral Home Anadarko.