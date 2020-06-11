LaDonna Ann Spradlin, age 82, passed away peacefully in her sleep June 8, 2020 due to CMML Leukemia in Tyler, Tx. She was born on September 29,1937 in Anadarko, Ok to Andrew C. and Minnie L. Cook. She married Billie Charles Spradlin August 27,1960 who proceeded her in death in 2015.
She is survived by two sons, Billy Glenn Spradlin of Kilgore, Tx and Charles Andrew Spradlin of Grand Prairie, Tx, one brother Charles Andy Cook, several brothers and sisters in-law, one Great Aunt and numerous nieces and nephews.
LaDonna spent the first five years of her life in Anadarko before her family moved to Lawton Oklahoma in 1942. She graduated from Lawton High School in 1955. From 1955-57, she attended Cameron Junior College on a scholastic scholarship. She was a member of the Rangerettes Drill Team. She graduated in 1957 with an Associates of Science in Home Economics. In 1957-58, She attended Oklahoma College for Women in Chickasha, Ok. on a scholastic scholarship. She graduated in 1958 with a bachelor’s degree of Science in Home Economics. She taught the first all-male Home economics class at Carrier High School in Carrier, Ok. The class was made up of the boys’ basketball team. Ladonna attended all the home games and was the team’s chaperone for away games. The boys nicknamed her “Miss Cookie”.
She married Billie Charles (BC) Spradlin on August 27, 1960. They moved to Guymon, Ok, where they had their son, Billy, in November of 1961. In 1963, her husband was transferred to Santa Barbara, Ca. They moved to Goleta, Ca, and purchased their first home. In March 1966, she gave birth to her second son, Andy. The family moved to Bartlesville, Ok, in 1974 and resided there until 1986. Her husband took a job in Wichita, Ks and the family moved again. In 1988, her husband took a new job with Citizens Bank in Kilgore, Tx and Donna, Charles and Billy moved.
LaDonna was a member of the First Baptist Church of Kilgore and The Kilgore Flower Club. While living in Bartlesville, she taught the kindergarten Sunday school class at Eastern Heights Baptist Church from 1975 until 1982. In high School, she worked as a librarian at the Lawton Public Library.
Her memorial service will be held Saturday, June 13 at 10 A.M. at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home 632 SW C Avenue Lawton, Ok. The burial will be held at Grandfield Memorial Cemetery following the funeral service. Public viewing will be held all day Friday at the Funeral home.
An online guestbook and sympathy cards are available at GrayFuneral.com.