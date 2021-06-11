LaDean Gail Dover, born Feb. 11, 1937 in Lawton, passed away on June 3, 2021 at the age of 86. LaDean was baptized as a Jehovah’s Witness in 1953 and continued to serve faithfully until her death. She was a devoted wife and loving mother, an excellent cook, seamstress, crocheter and talented artist. LaDean was active in sharing her beliefs with others and volunteering in the congregation. Her hospitality and sense of humor will be missed by many.
LaDean is preceded in death by her first husband, Sonny Owens, and their children Edna Marker, Starlet Sowards, and Walter Owens, as well as her second husband, Edgar Dover.
She is survived by her children: Mike Owens; Suzy Norris; Steve Owens; David Owens; Rocky Owens; Alice LaRoche and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
“See you around if you don’t go flat.” – LaDean
Can’t wait to see her around, just around the corner.