La Veta Norine Jackson, 89, of Roosevelt, Oklahoma, went to her heavenly home on February 17th, 2020. She was born on December 7th, 1930, to Robert Lee & Ethel (Meekins) Goodin in Roosevelt, Oklahoma. Norine grew up and attended school in Roosevelt, Oklahoma, and graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1949. She married Willie Jackson on August 5, 1949. Norine worked in Custom Harvesting for 39 years. She was a member of the Extension Homemakers Club and the First Baptist Church in Roosevelt. Norine loved her family, and she will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Survivors include her husband Willie of the home
Daughter: Jenny Loveless & husband Paul of Lawton, OK
Son: Renny Jackson & wife Karla of Roosevelt, OKGrandchildren: Dustin Jackson & wife Shanda of Roosevelt, OK Travis Jackson & wife Laura Leigh of Roosevelt, OK
Will Loveless & wife Brittny of Mustang, OK Brian Loveless & wife Lacey of Tulsa, OK Natalie Harris & husband Steve of Highland Village, TX
5 Great~ Grandchildren: Chase Jackson, Carson Jackson, Luke Jackson, Tucker Jackson, and Makenna Harris
Sister: Linda (Orr) Hash & husband Jack of Fort Worth, TX
2 Sisters~ in~ law: Linda Goodin of Altus, OK Phyliss Smith of Rockport, TX
Preceded in death by her parents: Robert Lee & Ethel Goodin, 2 Sons: Kenny Jackson and Denny Jackson, and 2 Brothers: Tom Goodin and Ralph Goodin.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Oklahoma Baptist Homes for Children: 3800 N May Ave., OKC, OK 73112 or The First Baptist Church of Roosevelt.
Funeral: 2:00 p.m., Thursday, February 20, 2020 First Baptist Church, Roosevelt, OklahomaInterment: Mountain Park Cemetery, Mountain Park, Oklahoma
Under the direction of Ray & Martha’s Funeral Home, Hobart, OK