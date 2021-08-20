Graveside services for L.W. “Dub” Woolbright will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 at the Elgin Cemetery under the direction of the Elgin Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Friday from 9 a.m. until 8 a.m. The family will greet friends at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.
L.W. “Dub” Woolbright was born June 5, 1929 in Rock Island, Oklahoma to Luther and Thelma Woolbright. He passed away surround by his family on Aug. 18, 2021.
Dub attended school at Howe, where he graduated in 1946 at the age of 16. He joined the United States Army immediately after high school. He served in the Army of Occupation in Japan after World War II. Dub married Geraldyne Vise on March 18, 1947. He attended Poteau Junior College before playing basketball at Oklahoma A&M and Southeastern Oklahoma State University where he earned his Bachelor’s degree. During his time at SOSU he and Gerri had two children, Candy and Randy. Dub took his first coaching job at Laverne, in 1952 where he took the boys to the state tournament. His third child, Bink, was born in 1953.
Dub coached from 1951-1984 at Laverne, Magnum, Central View, Reed, Blair, Southside and Elgin. In his over thirty-year career, his teams won a total of 936 games, 29 district championships, they qualified for the state tournament 10 times, and he coached 10 all-staters. Dub’s greatest coaching season came in 1970 when he directed the Southside Girls to a perfect 32-0 season and a state title. He was inducted into the Oklahoma Girls Basketball Hall of Fame in 1985. Throughout his lifetime he was acquainted with Henry Iba, Bloomer Sullivan, Boog Powell, and Tommy Lasorda. One of his favorite friends was Marques Haynes of the Harlem Globetrotters.
Basketball was not Dub’s only passion. He also was an excellent baseball player. In the 1950’s he had a successful baseball career where he played on four semi-pro baseball teams, ending his career in Pampa, Texas. Dub was an avid golfer, fisherman, and hunter. His fishing and hunting trips with his boys and buddies were legendary. However, Dub was most known for his storytelling.
Dub married his beloved “ML” Mary Lynn Hayes on April 2, 1977. Mary Lynn was his team bookkeeper, home chef, and best friend. After retirement Dub and Mary Lynn spent time traveling, hosting family gatherings, and watching ball games. They enjoyed 44 wonderful years together.
Dub was preceded in death by his mother and father; sister, Shirley Taylor; granddaughter Tedi Luann Woolbright; son Randy Woolbright, and son-in-law Bobby Richardson.
He is survived by his loving wife Mary Lynn; his daughter, Candy Richardson Stuewe and husband JR; son, Bink Woolbright and wife Michele; daughter-in-law, Dianna Woolbright; grandchildren: Richy Richardson and wife Carolyn; grandchildren: Jill Graham and husband Jake; Kaci Wyatt and husband Jeff; Amanda Davis and husband Dusty; Ryan Woolbright and wife Rebecca; Reece Woolbright and Dee Maciel; Trevyn Woolbright and wife Madison; Ty Woolbright; Talyr Woolbright; great-grandchildren: Kaley; Levi; Jameson; Kaydee; Aidan; Emma; Jacob; Kaleb; Luke; Bray; Katie Beth; Sagan; Orion; Eloise; Peirce; and Pryce; great great-grandchildren: Kennedy; Elijah; Clementine; Hudson; Benjamin; and two sisters-in-law: Susan Norris and husband Sam and Judy Heatherington; many nieces, nephews, and great friends.
In leu of flowers donations can be made to the Elgin Senior Citizens or Lawton Humane Society.
