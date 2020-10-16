Private Family Funeral for L.J. “Louie” Cloud will be at 9:00 a.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church, Lawton with his grandson, Dr. Louis Jacob (Jace) Cloud and Daniel Litchford officiating.
Burial with military honors will follow in the Faxon Cemetery, Faxon, Oklahoma under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The funeral service may be viewed via livestream by following the Calvary Baptist Church Facebook page.
L.J. “Louie” Cloud, 94, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at his home in Lawton. He was born January 9, 1926 on the family farm near Lone Wolf, Oklahoma to Floyd and Clara Mae (Lester) Cloud. He was a graduate of Hobart High School. He joined the United States Navy in 1943 and served as a Gunners Mate 2 on the USS Philip (DD498) during WW II. “Louie” served aboard the USS Philip during the battle campaigns of the Soloman Islands, Saipan and Tinian from June 17, 1944 until the end of July 1944, the Philippine campaign from December 1944 until April 1945, the Borneo campaign from April 1945 until July 1945. At the end of WW II the USS Philip patrolled the waters off of China on mine destruction duty until late 1945. In 1950 when the Korean conflict started “Louie” re-entered active duty service with the US Navy and served until he was honorably discharged in 1952. He married Lula F. “Lu” Paden on June 27, 1947 at the Holy City of the Wichita’s Chapel. She preceded him in death on August 29, 2019. “Louie” made his career working for Bell Telephone Co., having started in 1947 and finally retiring in 1984 as a repairman. He remained active at Calvary Baptist Church where he was a member for over 60 years. He was the church offering counter and was adamant to always ring the bell for Sunday school. After his retirement he always kept a lot of his regular routines, which included visiting local businesses and having coffee with friends.
Survivors include his three children and their spouses; Louis Jon and Vickie Cloud, Chris and Kathy Cloud, Candace Jill and Rusty Riddle, grandchildren and their spouses; Micah Brooke and Gregory Garza, Dr. Louis Jacob (Jace) and Hannah Cloud, Christi and Todd Woods, Kinsey Lou and Brian Toth, Hannah Elizabeth and Matthew Butler, Ryan and Shaynah Riddle, Keegan and Jessica Riddle, great grandchildren; Landry Garza, Chloe Grace Cloud, Clara Faith Cloud, Judah Scot Cloud, Peyton Elise Haley, Parker Noelle Haley, Aiden Zane Woods, Kayla Woods, Kiersten Woods, Tate Edgar, Brycen Toth, Kale Toth, Poppy Inez Butler, Bentlee Riddle, Kinslee Riddle, Wyatt Riddle, Kaylah Riddle, Harper Riddle, and Reggie Riddle. He is also survived by special great niece and caregiver, Amber Kendall, his neighbors Walter and Eddie Lopez, and numerous other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife of 72 years, Lu Cloud, his sister Evelyn Cloud and his uncles and aunts, John and Jerry Cloud and Louis and Oleta Cloud.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 715 SW H Avenue, Lawton, OK 73501 or to Promise Care Hospice, 4202 SW Lee Blvd., Lawton, OK 73505
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.