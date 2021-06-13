Funeral service for Kyong Soon Dotson will be 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 16, 2021 in the Garden Room at Lawton First Assembly with Rev. Don Barnes, pastor officiating.
Burial will follow at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Kyong Soon Dotson, age 90, of Lawton, passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021 in Lawton. She was born March 3, 1931 in Yongsan, South Korea to Yie Won and Jyong Pu (Dae) Lee. She married Carl Monte Dotson on Jan. 8, 1962 in Seoul, South Korea. Mrs. Dotson was a longtime member of Lawton First Assembly.
Survivors include five sons and their spouses: Mickey and Debby Dotson; Danny and Lori Dotson; John Dotson; James and Marce Dotson and David and Julia Dotson; a daughter, Tina Lincoln and her husband, Darren; 17 grandchildren and their spouses: Michael and Katie Dotson; Bradley and Bethany Dotson; Kelly and Adam Cartwright; Grant Dotson; Gabriel Dotson; Jacalyn Dotson; Lillian Dotson; Vivian Dotson; Misty and Thomas Morse; Casandra and Rusty Miller; Bradley and Lacey Fritts; Lauren Stone; Jeremy and Jana Dotson; Kaitlin and Chris Wetzel; Sarah Lincoln; Emma Lincoln and Abigail Lincoln; ten great-grandchildren and a sister, Susan Pak.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
